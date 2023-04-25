SC issues notice to Delhi police on plea of 7 women wrestlers

A bench comprising Chief Justice Chandrachud and Justice Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that despite the sexual harassment allegations, no FIR had been lodged

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 25) issued notices to the Delhi police and others on a plea of seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that despite the sexual harassment allegations, no FIR had been lodged.

“Issue notice. List it (for hearing) on Friday,” the bench said, and ordered redaction of names of complainant wrestlers from judicial records with a view to suppress their identities.

The top wrestlers had said they have nothing to do with the WFI polls and would continue to press for a proper investigation into their allegations that Singh sexually harassed women athletes.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

