SBI PO Exam 2022: Application portal open from Sept 22 to Oct 12

The State Bank of India has invited applications for the post of probationary officers. The interested candidates can apply online through the official website, sbi.co.in.

The application, payment portal will be open from September 22 to October 12. The preliminary examination call letters will be available for download by the first or second week of December.

SBI PO 2022: Vacancies

There are a total of 1673 vacancies including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies. There are 18 vacancies for the visually impaired, 36 for hearing impaired and 21 for locomotor disability.

SBI PO 2022: Exam dates

The exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase or the preliminary examinations will be conducted between December 17 and 20. The results for the same will be declared by December or January 2023.

The second phase or the main online examination will be conducted between January 2023 and February 2023. Call letters for the same will be available for download between January and February 2023.

Psychometric tests will be conducted between February and March 2023. Interviews and group exercises will be conducted between February and March 2023. The final results will be declared from March 2023 onwards.