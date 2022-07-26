Sawan Shivratri 2022: Timings, date and rituals to be observed

In an auspicious coincidence, both Sawan Shivaratri and Mangala Gauri fast are being observed on Tuesday. While on Shivaratri, devotees offer prayers and keep fast for Lord Shiva, Mangala Gauri fast is kept for seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati.

All Lord Shiva devotees will be celebrating Sawan Shivaratri on July 26. The Hindu festival is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Shravan (the fifth month in the Hindu calendar).

In an auspicious coincidence, both Sawan Shivaratri and Mangala Gauri fast are being observed on Tuesday. While on Shivaratri, devotees offer prayers and keep fast for Lord Shiva, Mangala Gauri fast is kept for seeking the blessings of Goddess Parvati.

Sawan Shivaratri will commence on July 26 at 6:46 pm and will end on July 27 at 9:11 pm.

While there are 12 Shivaratris in a year, one that falls in the month of Shravan is called the Sawan Shivaratri.

The Hindu month of Shravan is an auspicious period and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Many devotees are seen fasting every Monday during the month. The Mangala Gauri fast on other hand is observed every Tuesday. As per belief, Goddess Parvati had kept innumerable fasts to attain Shiva. The month also celebrates the union of two powers – Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The Hindu custom of ‘Jal Abhishek’ (offering water to Shiva Linga) of the Shiva Lingam can be performed on both days as the festival stretches over two days.

Among the rituals observed on the day include devotees getting up early in the morning, taking bath, visiting Lord Shiva temple and performing ‘Jal Abhishek’.

Devotees are also seen offering ‘Panchamrit’ which is a mixture of milk, curd, sugar, honey and ghee. Holy Ganga water is also offered to the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees are seen chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaye’.

Devotees are asked to offer white and red colour flowers, Bel Patra, Bhaang, and Dhatura to the Shiva lingam to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

Some devotees are also seen offering white-coloured sweets to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Both married and unmarried women offer ‘Sringaar’ (beauty products) to Goddess Parvati and seek blessings for a prosperous marriage.

It is observed that a day before Shivratri fasting, devotees eat only once and observe a full-day fast the following day. On this day, devotees perform Shiv Puja in the evening after taking a second bath but break the fast only on the next day after the sunrise.