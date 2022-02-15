YouTube terminates Sansad TV account for ‘violating’ community guidelines

Sansad TV is a government television channel, which broadcasts the programming of the two Houses of Parliament and other public affairs programming

YouTube on Tuesday morning terminated the account of Sansad TV “for violating its Community Guidelines”.

Sansad TV is a government television channel, which broadcasts the programming of the two Houses of Parliament and other public affairs programming. The streaming platform, however, hasn’t clarified which guideline was violated by Sansad TV.

The YouTube account of Sansad TV showed a “404 error” with a message: “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else”.

A few hours later, YouTube mentioned on the Sansad TV channel: “The video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated”. Its community guidelines give a list of content that isn’t allowed on YouTube and these guidelines are enforced equally for everyone “using a combination of human reviewers and machine learning”.

“Our policies aim to make YouTube a safer community while still giving creators the freedom to share a broad range of experiences and perspectives,” the platform’s community guidelines state.

YouTube says that a channel or account gets terminated in case of repeated violations of the Community Guidelines or Terms of Service across any form of content. Repeated abuse, hateful messages and/or harassing videos or comments make the channel fit for suspension or even termination, the YouTube guidelines say.

In addition, spam, deceptive practices, self-injury, pornography, hate speech, harassment or impersonation too may result in suspension of a YouTube account.