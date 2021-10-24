Sanjay Raut shares clip of Aryan with missing witness at NCB office

Raut’s tweet came after a witness accused the NCB of forcing him to sign blank punchnama papers on the night of raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship from where Aryan Khan was arrested and drugs seized

Hours after a key witness in the drugs-on- cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan alleged that he was forced to sign a black panchnama by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut called the allegations shocking while sharing a video of Aryan in NCB office after arrest.

Claiming that there were also allegations about the “demand of huge money”, Raut said cases like these are being made to defame Maharashtra.

“Witness in Aryan Khan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also there are reports that there was demand of huge money. CM Uddhav Thackeray said that these cases are made to defame Maharashtra. This seems to be coming true. Police should take suo moto cognizance (sic),” Raut tweeted.

The video shows KP Gosavi, a witness in the case, recording something from Aryan on his phone. Gosavi is the same person whose selfie with Aryan went viral, raising questions on his security while in the custody of the NCB.

Interestingly, Prabhakar Sail, who has accused the NCB of forcing him to sign a blank paper, is an aide of Gosavi, who has gone missing. Sail in a notorised affidavit has said that he feared for his life from NCB officer Sameer Wankhede after Gosavi went “suspiciously missing”.

In his affidavit, Sail has said that he worked as a bodyguard to Gosavi and had accompanied him on the night of the raid to the cruise ship. He, however, was made to sign a blank panchnama papers even though he wasn’t aware of any seizure of drugs, Sail alleged in his affidavit.

Sail said that on the night of the raid, he saw Gosavi meeting a person named Sam near the NCB office. He also said that he had secretly shot some videos and taken some pictures during the NCB’s raid. One of them is Gosavi asking Aryan to speak to someone over the phone, possibly the one shared by Raut.

Another video uploaded by Sail, is doing the rounds. In this Sail alleges that he was forced to sign a blank punchnama and that he is “scared” of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Speaking in Marathi, Sail in the video says there was discussion to bribe the officer and that he (Sail) had collected ₹50 lakh in cash, purportedly for signing on the blank papers.

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the case.

After Sail’s allegations came to the surface, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik tweeted, “Satyamev Jayate”. Malik has been raising questions on allegations of extortion against the NCB. He recently alleged that Wankhede was specifically brought to the agency by the Centre after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to play “games with the film industry” and asked the officer the motive behind his visits to Maldives and Dubai, the usual jaunts of Bollywood celebrities. To this Wankhede said that he has never been to Dubai and had visited Maldives with his family with the permission of the central government.

Aryan along with seven others was arrested during raids by the NCB aboard a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. A substantial cache of drugs were seized from the ship, the NCB has claimed.