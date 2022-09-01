Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student hangs herself in hostel room

The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung Hospital.

A final-year MBBS student at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday.

The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30 am on Thursday, they said.

Police reached the spot and found the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital student hanging by her neck with a scarf in a room in the hostel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said. The final-year student was doing her internship at the Safdarjung Hospital, the DCP added.

The room was locked from inside, and it was forcibly opened by her friends. The student was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. A handwritten suicide note was found in the diary of the deceased, police said.

Two empty packets of antidepressant medicine were also found inside the room. The statements of her friends were recorded and no foul play is suspected, they said.

The family members of the deceased had also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out, police added.

(With Agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre — 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471-2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)