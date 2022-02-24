Russia kills 40 Ukrainian soldiers; destroys 70 military targets

Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Russia claims to have caused significant damage to Ukraine on Day 1 of the invasion on Thursday (February 24) with its military stating that it has destroyed around 70 military targets including 11 airfields in the country.

Russian defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones too have been shot down.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet cabinet ministers on Thursday evening to discuss economic implications of the crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials will attend the meeting.

By Thursday evening, at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly killed and several dozen injured, an advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Russian military columns have crossed Ukrainian border into Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian forces said they killed at least 50 Russian soldiers and destroyed six Russian warplanes. While shelling was reported in certain cities, including the capital Kyiv, Russia said it was not targeting civilian population but targeting Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Zelenskyy introduced martial law in the country and called on all citizens who are ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Across the world condemnation against Russian action poured in, from the UN, European countries, the US and other countries of the world. The EU and several western countries have introduced strong economic sanctions on Russia, including on its banks, assets and other trade facilities in other countries. The NATO has said that it will not attack Russia even as a number of member countries are sending arms, ammunition and other equipment.

Here is how The Federal covered the day’s history-making events.