Ruckus in LS over Mahua Moitra’s “abusive language”; BJP demands apology

BJP MPs vociferously protested, saying TMC MP was using abusive language "despite being a woman" and that such language was "unbecoming of a Bharatiya naari"

Ending the four-day logjam in Parliament ended on Tuesday with most opposition parties deciding to participate in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President. During the debate there was ruckus in Lok Sabha for about ten minutes after TMC MP reportedly hurled an “abuse” at MPs from the BJP.

BJP MPs protest

BJP MPs vociferously protested, demanding action against TMC’s Mahua Moitra and an apology from her. Several of them repeatedly said she was using abusive language “despite being a woman” and that such language was “unbecoming of a Bharatiya naari”.

Also read: Adani row: Rahul launches blistering attack on Modi govt in Lok Sabha

Advertisement

Others from the treasury benches said the Trinamool MP was behaving as if she was a member of the Bengal assembly.

Joshi’s statement

The disruption went on for 10 minutes as Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, waited for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to come to the House. After Joshi arrived, the Chair informed him that offensive language had been used in the House and that he must speak to the Leader of the Party (the TMC) concerned to sort out the issue.

Also read: Opposition parties seek JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani Group issue

In a brief statement, Joshi said he would speak to the leader of the TMC in the Lok Sabha as directed but ideally the MP who used the offensive language should tender an apology. “If she doesn’t apologise, it will only show their culture,” Joshi said.