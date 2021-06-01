Rogue asteroids, new PF rules, costlier LPG: Here’s what June may bring

The lockdown rules change in some states, air travel gets dearer, while the ITR form is altered and gold hallmarking becomes a must

With June come changes — big and small. Some are celestial. NASA has warned that the earth is set to witness some ‘close encounters’ with rogue asteroids in the following weeks. The first of these — estimated to be the size of the Eiffel Tower, and potentially hazardous — is likely to zip past the planet on June 1.

The other changes that the new month brings are more earthly — these come in various rules, schemes and policies. Here’s a quick look at some.

Relaxed lockdown rules

If you live in states like Maharashtra and Delhi, you can get set for relaxed lockdown norms. Delhi plans to ease construction and factory activities, among other changes. Maharashtra has extended the lockdown till June 15, but shops will remain open longer and government offices will function with 25% attendance. Madhya Pradesh is even opening up its national parks from Monday.

Meanwhile, in states like Tamil Nadu, the existing rules will apply this week, too.

Costlier flights

The Centre had earlier approved hiking the lower limit of airfare from 13% to 16%. This comes into effect on Monday, and this means your flight could get 13-16% costlier.

LPG cylinder set to get dearer

Oil companies set LPG prices every month, in line with fuel prices. It is anticipated that the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder could go up by ₹50-100 this month, from the current ₹809 (Delhi, unsubsidised).

PF rules are changed

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has altered the rules for PF account holders. Under these, the onus is on the employer to link every employee’s account with his/her Aadhaar card from June 1. Else, the employer’s contribution shall not be credited into the employee’s PF account.

Small savings schemes may pay less

In March, the Centre had lowered the interest rates of small savings schemes such as NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. However, it quickly withdrew the order, calling it an error. It was believed that the Centre had withdrawn the plan since five Assembly elections were round the corner. Now that these elections are done, the rate cuts may come.

Gold hallmarking rules to kick off

The government has made it mandatory for gold jewellery and artifacts to be hallmarked. This was supposed to begin on June 1, but was later deferred to June 15 due to the pandemic.

ITR get a new website

The current website for filing income-tax returns, www.incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in, will cease to function from June 1 to 6. Then, on June 7, the new website, www.incometaxgov.in, will take off. It is claimed to be more advanced and user friendly than its earlier avatar.

No more free Google Photos

From June 1, new photos and videos that you upload on Google Photos will be added to the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account. Beyond the 15 GB, you will have to pay for a Google One subscription to enjoy additional storage.