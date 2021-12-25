Right-wing men disrupt Christmas prayers in Gurugram, cops say ‘no complaint’

The video shows some men entering the church premises on Friday evening and raising slogans like Jai Shree Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai

A video that went viral shows a group of men claiming to be right-wing activists allegedly barging into the premises of a church in Gurugram’s Pataudi on the eve of Christmas and disrupting the prayers.

The police, however, said that they have not received any complaint.

The video shows some men entering the church premises on Friday evening and raising slogans like Jai Shree Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The people are seen allegedly pushing the choir members down the stage and snatching the microphone.

Advertisement

The incident comes at a time when offering namaz in certain open spaces in Gurugram has kicked up a controversy.

“It was scary as we had women and children around in the church. The nuisance is increasing with each passing day. It is an infringement of our right to pray and religion,” a local pastor told PTI.

Also read: Gurugram namaz row: MP wants contempt action against Haryana officials

Pataudi Station House Officer Amit Kumar said that the police did not receive any complaint so far.

The local administration is yet to respond.

(With inputs from Agencies)