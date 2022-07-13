Rhea Chakraborty, others charged by NCB in drugs case involving Sushant

Last month, the central anti-drug agency filed the draft charges under the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against 35 accused including Rhea.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday (July 13) charged actor Rhea Chakraborty and 34 others in a drugs case involving the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The charges filed by the NCB claimed that the actress received “multiple deliveries of ganja” from the co-accused Samuel Miranda, Showik (actress’ brother), Dipesh Sawant and others.

The procured drugs were later handed over to Sushant, as per the draft charges.

Rhea, if found guilty, will face a minimum of 10 years in jail.

As per reports, the accused have been charged with entering a criminal conspiracy of procuring, purchasing and distributing drugs in “high society and Bollywood”. They have also been charged with financing drug trafficking and consuming ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic substances.

The accused have been charged under sections 27 and 27A of the NDPS Act which involves financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders and section 29 (involved in a criminal conspiracy).

As per reports, Rhea’s brother Showik was in regular touch with drug peddlers.

Rhea was arrested along with Showik in a drug case in 2020. While the actress was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month later, her brother was detained for a period of three months.

The NCB had begun its probe into the drug case following the death of Sushant in 2020 (June 14).

The actress was recently seen in Chehre with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.