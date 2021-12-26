‘Remove video in 3 days or face action’: MP minister on Sunny Leone song

Narottam Mishra and many others have seen red over the actress’ latest music video in which she gyrates to 'Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache'.

Bollywood star Sunny Leone is in the news again, along with Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra.

Mishra has seen red over the actress’ latest music video in which she gyrates to Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache, sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty and released by Saregama Music on Wednesday.

Since the song talks of love between Lord Krishna and his consort Radha, Mishra has asked for the video to be pulled down from social media platforms in three days and warned of action against the actress and composer Saqib Toshi. He has also demanded an apology from Leone and threatened her with an FIR.

“Some people continuously hurt Hindu sentiments. There are temples for Radha in India, we pray for her. Saqib Toshi can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken against them (Toshi and Leone) if the video is not taken down in three days,” Mishra was quoted as saying in media reports.

Some viewers of the video have also criticised the song for “hurting Hindu sentiments” due to the “sensual” dance moves shown in it, while Mathura-based priests also raised objections recently.

“We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album,” Sant Naval Giri Maharaj from UP’s Vrindavan was quoted as saying by PTI, and he too demanded a public apology from Leone. Others have called the dance moves in the video ‘obscene’.

The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi for the 1960 film Kohinoor.