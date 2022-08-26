Remission would embolden perpetrators: IIM Bangalore faculty to CJI on Bilkis case

IIM Bangalore faculty and staff in a letter to the CJI, expressed their support and solidarity with Bilkis Bano. “The crimes committed by the 11 men granted remission were no ordinary crimes,” they wrote

“Bilkis Bano who survived to tell the tale fought for justice for over seventeen years. The horrors she underwent in 2002 should not be experienced by any woman anywhere,” the IIM Bangalore faculty wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, expressing their support and solidarity with the victim.

The letter’s signatories expressed their shock and anguish over the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts. “We look to our legal system and courts to deliver on the promise we as a nation have solemnly resolved, to secure to all its citizens justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The horrors that Bilkis Bano underwent in 2002 should not be experienced by any woman anywhere,” the letter read.

“The crimes committed by the 11 men were no ordinary ,” they further wrote.

According to the institute’s faculty and staff, remission would embolden the perpetrators of such heinous crimes, extinguish the hope of millions of Indians who look up to the courts to deliver justice.

The 54 signatories urged the SC to consider Bilkis Bano’s right to live without fear and in peace, respond “most urgently” on the matter.

The letter comes after the Supreme Court issued notice on pleas challenging the Gujarat government’s order allowing convicts to be released. CJI NV Ramana, justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, wondered whether there was a legal bar on granting remission to the convicts. Justice Rastogi said: “The question is under Gujarat Rules, are the convicts entitled for remission or not?”

The 11 convicts were set free from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government accepted their application for remission. Their release was accepted on account of “good behavior” and compliance with jail rules.