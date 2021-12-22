CISF guards 11 private entities including Infosys, Reliance, Patanjali

The deployment of the CISF is considered on the basis of threat perception and the commitment of the management concerned to bear the cost of security, minister tells Rajya Sabha

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides security to 64 airports and 11 private establishments, including those belonging to Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The minister said the deployment of CISF is considered on the basis of threat perception and the commitment of the management concerned to bear the cost of security.

“At present, the CISF is deployed in 11 private sector companies, including in electronics and information technology sector,” Rai said in reply to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

The private sector entities where the CISF has been deployed include Electronic City Industries Association, Bengaluru; Infosys Technologies, Bengaluru; Infosys Technologies, Mysore; Infosys Technologies, Pune; Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, Haridwar; and Reliance Corporate Park Campus, Mumbai.

The remaining are Nayara Energy Limited, Jamnagar; Tata Steel Limited, Kalinganagar (Odisha); Reliance Industries, Jamnagar; Bharat Biotech International, Hyderabad; and Hotel Terminal 1 (C), Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai.

Rai said the CISF was established under the CISF Act, 1968, for better protection and security of industrial undertakings owned and controlled by central and state governments, joint ventures or private industrial undertakings.

“Accordingly, the CISF is providing security at 64 airports at present, including those operated under joint ventures and public private partnership,” he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)