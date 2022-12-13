Reliance Industries is India’s most-visible company in the media: Report

For the third year in a row, Reliance tops Wizikey’s Newsmakers rankings among all Indian corporates; Zomato ranked at 12th spot, ahead of Wipro and Tata Steel

Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s largest corporate by revenues, profits, and market value, topped the 2022 Wizikey Newsmakers report as India’s most-visible corporate in the media.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and One 97 Communications Limited, which owns Paytm, are the other firms in the top five rankings, Wizikey said in a statement.

The rankings are based on Wizikey’s News Score which measures news visibility for brands and individuals by analyzing the volume of news, headlines presence, and the reach of publications. Wizikey’s AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 50 million news articles across 400,000-plus online publications. The report considered over 1,000 Indian corporates for analysis.

First Indian company to cross the threshold of 90

For its No.1 position, Reliance has a news score of 92.56 for 2022, becoming the first Indian company ever to cross the threshold of 90. Reliance improved its news score from 84.9 in 2021. Wizikey’s news score is the world’s first standardised metric to measure news visibility for brands and individuals using artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning and media intelligence.

The news score takes into account various key criteria like the volume of news, headline presence, the reach of publications, and readership. The score ranges from 0 to 100, and is based on monitoring of over 400,000 publications. It represents the media presence of a brand in publications that matter.

The news score calculations for Reliance exclude standalone headline mentions of the groups other most visible consumer brands like Jio, Mumbai Indians, Network18, Moneycontrol and Hamleys.

This was the third year in a row when Reliance topped Wizikey’s Newsmakers rankings among all Indian corporates. This latest report by Wizikey recognizes the “hottest companies and Newsmakers of 2022, that have been visible for various reasons from investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and more,” the statement said.

Reliance’s various acquisitions of brands like Mandarin Oriental, Addverb Technologies and Campa Cola to its announcement of Rs 3.5 lakh crore investments, and much more contributed to the firm being number one position for consecutive three years, it said.

SBI at second spot, followed by ICICI at Number 3

State Bank of India also made various investments in companies — from partnerships and signing MoUs to various news related to writing loans off and raising Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds contributed to reaching the second position.

From acquiring stakes in multiple companies such as Gift City Clearing Corp, Verve Financial Services amd NARCL, to allotting lakhs of equity shares under ESOS, and profit surges made ICICI Bank Limited the third most visible corporate.

Bharti Airtel Limited made quite a buzz during the launch of 5G and crossed the 1 million user mark, to various features, plans and product launches across Airtel, Airtel payments bank, Airtel XStream contributed highly in taking over the fourth position.

One 97 Communications, which was listed a year back, ranked fifth in the list with news from stock price fall to buyback of shares, to launching various services such as BNPL for train ticket booking via IRCTC, various hiring and changes in top-level positions contributed to making it the fifth most visible company.

Commenting on this years report, Aakriti Bhargava, co-founder, and CEO of Wizikey, said: “2022 saw both lows and highs on the Sensex, with companies navigating economic pressures amidst the war and rising crude oil prices.”

Infosys (No.6), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (7), Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (8), Maruti Suzuki India (9), Tata Motors (10), and HDFC Bank (11) were the others in the list. Recently listed startup Zomato was ranked at spot 12th, ahead of Wipro (13), Axis Bank (14), NTPC (15), Tata Steel (16), ITC (17) and Larsen & Toubro (18).

