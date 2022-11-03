Red Fort attack case: SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist

Arif was one of the accused, who had entered the Red Fort on December 22, 2000 and had opened indiscriminate firing leading to the death of three.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 3) dismissed the plea of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq seeking review of its judgment awarding death penalty to him in the 2000 Red Fort attack case that left three people, including two Army jawans, dead.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered.

“We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition,” the bench said.

