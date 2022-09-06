Realme C33 smartphone’s launch today; to take on Redmi 11 Prime series

A successor to Realme C31, which was launched this year in March, Realme C33 will feature a 50MP camera and comes with a 5000mAh battery

Realme’s new C-series smartphone, Realme C33, launches on Tuesday, September 6. It aims to take on the new Redmi 11 Prime series, which is also scheduled to debut on the same date.

A successor to Realme C31, which was launched this year in March, Realme C33 will feature a 50MP camera and comes with a 5000mAh battery.

The new smartphone will cost Rs 11,999, according to an early Flipkart listing first spotted by 91Mobiles. This price is for the 64GB model.

The phone specs

The listing also reveals additional details such as 4GB RAM, internal storage expandable up to 1TB, a 5MP front camera, and a Unisoc T612 processor. The Realme C33, like most budget phones today, will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The smartphone will have a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate IPS LCD panel. There are rumours that the phone will have dual cameras on the back, will be available in gold, black, and green colours and will have storage options.

A dedicated web page has been created for the upcoming launch and is already live on the Realme India official website. As per the web page, C33 will offer the highest pixel-performance in segment and its CHDR algorithm will deliver clearer backlit photos and offer several photography modes.

Promise of long battery life

The 5,000mAh battery is claimed to offer up to 37 days of standby and there will also be an ultra-saving mode for extended battery life. The smartphone will sport an 8.33mm slim body and weigh 187g.

The Realme C33 launch will also see the unveiling two new devices- Realme Buds Air 3S and Realme Watch 3 Pro.

Realme C33 aims to take on Redmi 11 Prime series of phones that will also most-likely fall under the price segment. Redmi will launch two phones under the series — Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The upcoming phones are said to come with same specifications as Realme C33 — a 5000mAh battery, 50MP primary sensor and a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. However, Redmi is said to add three cameras in its new Prime phones.