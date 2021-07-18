Ready to discuss any issue as per rules, PM says ahead of Monsoon Session

Addressing the meeting, Modi said that all suggestions, including those from the opposition, were valuable, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, Modi said that all suggestions, including those from the opposition, were valuable, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The PM said healthy and fruitful debates should take place in Parliament, adding the government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules and procedures.

Advertisement

Later, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla meets leaders of parties in the lower House of Parliament.

The session is expected to be stormy with opposition parties preparing to take on the Union government on issues like the rise in petrol and diesel prices, its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Rafale deal.

Seven bills are listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha and five bills for consideration and passage, and a similar number of bills are expected to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister and Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were present at the meeting. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended.

Floor leaders of all prominent opposition parties, including Derek O’ Brien from TMC, Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and the BSP’s Satish Mishra were also there.

Earlier, CPI-M MP Elamaram Kareem said opposition parties would meet in Parliament after the all-party meeting.

BSP president Mayawati said Opposition parties should come together and hold the Central government accountable. “The government’s apathy towards the farmers protesting against three farm laws is very sad. BSP MPs will raise matters related to fuel and LPG prices, inflation and Covid-19 vaccination in Parliament,” Mayawati said.

The monsoon session will continue till August 13 with all pandemic-related protocol in place.