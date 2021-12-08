Reactions: Leaders condole death of Gen Bipin Rawat

Tweets sent by major leaders condoling the death of India’s first chief of defence staff

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended condolences over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Air Force confirmed on Wednesday evening that Gen Rawat, India’s first CDS, and his wife Madhulika were among the 13 killed in the crash.

Below are the tweets sent by major leaders condoling the incident:

I am shocked and anguished over the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika ji. The nation has lost one of its bravest sons. His four decades of selfless service to the motherland was marked by exceptional gallantry and heroism. My condolences to his family. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 8, 2021

I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

I also express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other Armed Forces personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021

My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor. I’ve instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I’m rushing to the spot. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021