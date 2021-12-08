Rajnath Singh visits General Rawat’s daughter; briefs PM Modi on chopper crash

There is no official word on the condition of Rawat. As per official reports, four bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash that happened reportedly due to low visibility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation after an Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and several other officers on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Sources said Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash and the Indian Air Force chief has been asked to reach the site.Singh also visited Rawat’s residence and met his daughter.

There is no official word on the condition of Rawat. The defence minister will reportedly make a statement on the issue in Parliament.

As per official reports, four bodies have been recovered from the site of the crash that happened reportedly due to low visibility. A meeting of senior officials of the ministry is underway, sources said, according to agencies.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. Official sources said the Mi-17V5 helicopter got airborne from Sulur for Wellington and there were 14 persons on board the chopper including the crew.

The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.