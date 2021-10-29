Rajinikanth’s team says actor is fine, do not believe in rumours

Earlier, reports came in that the superstar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he reportedly went there for a routine health check-up

Amid reports of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth being ill, the actor’s team on Friday (October 28) said the media reports are exaggerated and that he is absolutely fine.

Seventy-year-old Rajinikanth’s PR manager, Riaz K Ahmed, told NDTV: “I am told sir has gone for a routine check-up and he would return soon.” Ahmed asked fans not to believe in rumours. He said the actor is suffering from a condition called infarction, which is caused by obstruction of the blood supply to an organ or region of tissue.

As per media reports, Rajinikanth underwent a carotid endarterectomy surgery, a procedure to unblock carotid arteries — a simple procedure to improve blood flow in the carotid artery and reduce your risk of stroke. However, there was no official confirmation about the surgery from the actor’s team.

Rajinikath had recently returned from Delhi after receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. He had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Twitter and social media was awash with fans wishing him good health and speedy recovery. The superstar’s new Film, ‘Annaatthe’ is slated for Diwali release and its teaser was released on Wednesday.

The veteran actor’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, told Puthiyathalaimurai TV that he was in the hospital for his ‘annual full-body check-up.’

Rajinikanth had taken a ‘cue from God’ and abandoned his idea to wade into politics, earlier this year. The actor was about to make political entry with his party, the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). Meanwhile, he was hospitalised in Hyderabad with severe blood pressure fluctuation. Later, the actor announced that he was dissolving the party. “I see this as a warning from God,” he had said then, ahead of dissolving the party.