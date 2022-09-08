Rajasthan: 3 students die after being hit by truck

Three students on their way to appear for BEd examination were killed while another sustained injuries when they were hit by a speeding truck on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway Dholpur, police said on Thursday.

Sadar Police Station SHO Devendra Singh said the students were going to the exam centre on a motorcycle. They had stopped by the roadside and were chatting when the truck hit them.

Pawan (20) and Sandeep (22) died on the spot while Dependra (23) succumbed to injuries during treatment. Sachin (20) is undergoing treatment, police said.

