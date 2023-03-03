Raisina Dialogues: Why Quad thinks China is a repeated offender

In a joint statement issued by the Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi, the Quad called for "the importance of adherence to international law" in the East and South China Seas "to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order"

The foreign ministers of the United States, Japan, India and Australia have expressed their concern over the militarisation of waters around China, the dangerous use of Coast Guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities.

This formed part of a joint statement issued by the Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi on Friday (March 3). In the statement, the Quad called for “the importance of adherence to international law” in the East and South China Seas “to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order”.

“We strongly oppose any unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo or increase tensions in the area,” it said. Further, the statement added that “we express serious concern at the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia and efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities.”

The statement did not explicitly name China, which has repeatedly accused the United States of starting the Quad to target the Asian giant. China has alarmed Washington and other countries with territorial claims over its waters.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the other three nations, Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong and Union minister for external affairs, S Jaishankar met in New Delhi on March 3 under the auspices of their Quad grouping. After their meeting, Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said China had no reason to fear the Quad.

Also read: Meet within meet: Quad nations plan talks after G20 foreign ministers event

“This is not military but just practical cooperation,” he said at the Raisina Dialogue, a forum in New Delhi, adding that they don’t try to exclude anybody. “This is an open dialogue,” he said, according to a news report. And, he added, “As long as even China abides by the laws and international norms, and also acts under the international institutions, standards and laws, then this is not a conflicting issue between China and the Quad.”

The Quad foreign ministers also announced the establishment of the Quad Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, which will explore cooperation amongst the Quad, and with Indo-Pacific partners, to counter new and emerging forms of terrorism, radicalization to violence and violent extremism.

At a panel discussion moderated by Observer Research Foundation chief Samir Saran, as part of the ongoing Raisina Dialogues, the foreign ministers reiterated that Quad aims to connect countries in the Indo-Pacific and develop the region and create better connectivity.

Quad is a force of global and regional good, said the foreign ministers.

As part of the discussion, Jaishankar said that Quad is working successfully because its origins lie in the common good and the group reflects “innate virtue”. He attributed the success of Quad to the changed world order. “We also have greater strategic clarity. We have leaders who are now less encumbered by the baggage of the past. Our origins are in common good and there is an innate virtue in Quad’s existence,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Blinken pointed out that Quad is not a military group but a group that brings together academics, members of the tech community and other stakeholders, said their proposition is to offer positive choices by working together in practical areas with the countries of the region through a variety of frameworks.

“We are ensuring that we are fit for purpose for any challenges which are emerging or may emerge,” Blinken said.

The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a Free and Open Indo Pacific and today’s panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region: U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken on attending today’s panel discussion of Quad Foreign Ministers pic.twitter.com/zERTXdPorl — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 3, 2023

Later, he tweeted, The Quad is a vital part of our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and today’s panel demonstrates the priority we place on working with our partners and allies in the region: US Secretary of State.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong meanwhile said Quad is focused on building a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. “We are interested in a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Quad’s focus and our engagement with the Pacific Island countries are aligned with Australia’s interests,” Wong said.

Hayashi said that the Quad group is focused on developing maritime security. They work with other partners in developing the Indo-Pacific region, he said, saying that Quad is not about security. Its focus on maritime issues does well for the improvement of the region’s security, he said. “We have engaged with this region in infrastructure and connectivity for decades. Quad complements this effort,” Hayashi said.

The foreign ministers also said that the group is not against any country and opposition to any country does not define the group.