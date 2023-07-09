Rahul’s disqualification: Cong to hold ‘maun satyagraha’ in state capitals on July 12

BJP deployed “dirty tricks” because Gandhi has been the strongest and most vocal opponent of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, says party

The Congress will hold a “maun (silent) satyagraha” near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital on July 12 in protest against the BJP’s “dirty tricks” to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Parliament, the party said on Sunday (July 9).

In a statement, KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of organization, said Gandhi has been the strongest and most vocal opponent of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

“After a hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi delivered a historic address to the Lok Sabha, unearthing the relationship between PM Modi and the Adani Group,” Venugopal said.

As a result, the BJP “deployed its dirty tricks” to disqualify him from Parliament, he alleged.

The Congress said on Friday that it would move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks and alleged that the government was finding newer techniques to throttle his voice as it was rattled by him speaking the truth.

Undeterred, Gandhi has remained steadfast in his resolve to take on the ruling regime and listen to the problems of India’s poor, farmers, labourers, youth, and marginalised, Venugopal said. Even outside Parliament, he remains the voice of the people and the leader who people can trust, he said.

“As a result, not just the Congress, but the entire country is agitated at his wrongful and vindictive disqualification,” he claimed.

“We appeal to 140 crore Indians, regardless of affiliation, to stand with the forces of justice and liberty, to stand up against this muting of democracy,” the Congress general secretary said.

As a mark of protest, all the state units of Congress party will organise a “maun satyagraha” near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital on Wednesday July 12, 2023, from 10 am to 5pm, Venugopal said.

“We believe that the truth, and our commitment for the genuine welfare of every Indian, speaks loud and clear, no matter what tactics the BJP-RSS will deploy against us or our leaders. India will not allow such fascist forces to go on for too long,” he said.

