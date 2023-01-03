Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume, enter UP today after nine-day winter break

The yatra is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening. Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey on Wednesday morning

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday after a nine-day hiatus due to the cold wave.

According to reports, the yatra will start from the Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazar at 9.30 am and head towards Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for commuters, requesting them to avoid travelling through certain stretches and make maximum use of public transport.

“Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pusta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishtir Setu to Selampur T-Point, from Shahdara Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road,” Delhi Traffic Police said in the advisory.

On Monday night, scores of Congress workers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started gathering at Mavi Kalan in Baghpat to welcome the delegation led by Rahul.

The yatra is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening. Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey on Wednesday morning.

“Arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders at Hari Castle Farm House in Mavi Kalan village for the night halt. About 250 special guests will accompany Gandhi. In view of cold weather, mattresses and blankets have been arranged in the big pandal set up for the workers coming from outside,” district unit president of the party, Yunus Chowdhary told PTI.

A kitchen has also been set up and cooks have already started preparations since a large number of people will have to be served food on Tuesday, a cook working there said.

Speaking about the Yatra route in the district, Chowdhary said it will start from Mavi Kalan village on the morning of January 4 and reach Gufa temple where party workers will take a break for darshan (worship) and food. The yatra will then enter Badaut town via Sarurpurkalan village. Gandhi will also address Nukkad Sabha organised at Chhaprauli Chungi in Badaut, Chaurdhary said. After the meeting is over, the yatra will leave for onward journey to Shamli district, he added.