Rahul visits Rajiv Gandhi Memorial, to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra at 5 pm from Kanyakumari

The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories over the next 150 days

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning visited his father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, where the former Prime Minister was killed in a suicide attack by a terrorist of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam on May 21, 1991.

He attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial and paid floral tribute to his father and sat in front of the memorial for about 25 minutes. Several Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar, accompanied him.

Rahul shared a picture of him paying tribute to the former Prime Minister and said he lost his father “to the politics of hate and division”. He tweeted: “I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome.”

I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too. Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome. pic.twitter.com/ODTmwirBHR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2022

Handover of the national flag

At 3 pm, Rahul Gandhi will visit Thiruvallur Memorial followed by visits to Vivekanand and Kamraj Memorials. A little after 4 pm, the Congress leader will attend a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over the national flag to him for the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi will then march with ‘yatris’ to Beach Road.

The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra of nearly 150 days, dubbed by the Congress as the “longest march” organised in the country over the last century, will be officially launched at around 5 pm with a rally in Kanyakumari, and the ‘padyatra’ will begin on Thursday morning.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it is a day for “quiet reflection and renewed resolve”, calling it a turning point in Indian politics.

“September 7 2022. A day when India’s oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning,” Jairam Ramesh, party general secretary in charge of communications, tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera wrote, “Today the mind is overwhelmed. I have the privilege of being a small part of an important chapter of history. Let’s add India together.”

Rahul says it’s his ‘tapasya’

Alleging social polarisation and political centralisation under the BJP rule, Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is like a ‘tapasya’ to him to unite the country.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers and leaders will walk between 7 am to 6.30 pm to cover 12 states and two Union territories over the next 150 days.

Rahul Gandhi will walk all the way from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, where the yatra will conclude. All state unit presidents would organise the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in their respective states in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, the party said in a statement.

The Congress says the yatra is party’s biggest ever ‘Jan Samparka programme’ during which they will try to connect with the common people on various issues, including inflation, price rise and unemployment.

Stay in containers

According to an ANI report, Rahul Gandhi will not stay in any hotel and take shelter in containers installed with sleeping beds, toilet and AC.

“About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari where a village has been set up in which all these containers have been placed. The container will be parked in a new place every day in the shape of a village for night rest. Full-time yatris, who will stay with Rahul Gandhi, will eat together and stay close,” ANI quoted Congress sources as saying.

A total of 118 “Bharat Yatris” will walk the entire route along with Rahul Gandhi. About 50,000 citizens have also registered to participate in the Yatra, according to media reports.

Ahead of the nationwide yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, the Congress party’s general secretary, asserted that people will be united on issues like inflation, and unemployment among other matters of public importance.

“We are starting a positive politics. We want to hear from you, we want to solve your problems. We want to unite our beloved country. Let’s unite India together,” Priyanka said in a Facebook video.