‘Why should I listen to Narendra Modi?’ asks Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took Prime Minister Narendra Modi head on when he said “he won’t listen to Modi” and that he won’t back down because of pressure by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Speaking at an election rally in Uttarakhand on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said the pressure by central agencies doesn’t work on him. “Yes, he is right. Rahul Gandhi does not listen to Narendra Modi. He thinks he can scare everybody by ED, CBI. I am not scared. Instead, I feel like laughing…seeing his pride. Why should I listen to Narendra Modi?” Rahul Gandhi said.

“In an interview yesterday, Modiji said ‘Rahul doesn’t listen’. Did you understand what he meant? It meant that pressure by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation doesn’t work on Rahul and he does not back down. Why should I listen to him,” he said at the public rally.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha a day before, Modi said the country would have been different “if there were no Congress”. Later speaking to a news agency, the PM said he cannot reply to a “person who does not listen and does not sit in the House”.

Speaking further at the Uttarakhand rally, Rahul Gandhi said: “PM Modi gave a long speech in which he said wrong things about the Congress, about me which he generally does. Then yesterday he gave another interview. Have you watched that? I don’t know,” Rahul Gandhi added.

“Narendra Modi blames us for arranging for buses for migrants. That was not our job. We were not in the power. Narendra Modi ji does not do his own work and then blames us. You could not provide employment to people. In fact, you rendered people jobless,” Rahul Gandhi said.

When asked how he responds to Rahul Gandhi’s questions on unemployment and the India-China standoff, Modi had said: “I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?”