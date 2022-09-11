Rahul Gandhi amused as woman offers to get him married to a Tamil girl

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh shared this amusing incident that took place when Rahul Gandhi was interacting with a group of women in Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other members of the party, who are on a 150-day long Bharat Jodo Yatra to protest against rising prices and unemployment, have been interacting with people on the way. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh shared an amusing incident that took place when Rahul Gandhi was interacting with a group of women in Tamil Nadu.

During the interaction, the woman said that since Rahul Gandhi loves Tamil Nadu, they are ready to get him married to a Tamil girl.

“During Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam this afternoon, one lady said they know RG loved Tamil Nadu & they’re ready to get him married to a Tamil girl,” Ramesh tweeted.

“RG looks most amused & the photo shows it,” he added.

A hilarious moment from day 3 of #BharatJodoYatra During @RahulGandhi’s interaction with women MGNREGA workers in Marthandam this afternoon, one lady said they know RG loved Tamil Nadu & they’re ready to get him married to a Tamil girl! RG looks most amused & the photo shows it! pic.twitter.com/0buo0gv7KH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories, and a distance of 3,750 km from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir over a period of five months.

Yatra enters Kerala

On Saturday evening, the yatra entered Kerala with thousands of Congress workers giving him a rousing welcome at the Tamil Nadu border. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) formally welcome the yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, at Parasala along the Kerala border on Sunday morning.

“Gain freedom through education, gain strength through organization, gain prosperity through industry. Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti, his words inspire every step we take on the #BharatJodoYatra,” Gandhi tweeted as the yatra entered Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra has officially entered Thiruvananthapuram district today and will enter Kollam district on September 14. The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17, pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22, and reach Thrissur on 23.

The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28, reports PTI.