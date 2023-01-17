Rahul Gandhi advised to avoid walking during yatra on some J&K stretches: Report

Rahul Gandhi is likely to hoist the national flag in Banihal on January 25 and then enter Kashmir Valley via Anantnag on January 27

Rahul Gandhi has been advised by security agencies to not walk certain stretches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, according to a NDTV report.

“A detailed plan has been put in place to secure him and it has been advised that he should avoid travelling certain stretches on foot and instead travel in car,” a senior official told NDTV.

J&K leg of the yatra

As per plan, the yatra will enter Jammu & Kashmir on January 19 from Lakhanpur. After a night stay, will proceed from there to Kathua’s Hatli Morh next morning. The next night halt is at Chadwal. On January 21, the yatra will start from Hiranagar to Duggar Haveli, and then from Vijaypur to Satwari on January 22.

Rahul Gandhi, as per the yatra’s schedule, is likely to hoist the national flag in Banihal on January 25 and then enter Kashmir Valley via Anantnag on January 27.

Last month, the Congress had asked the Centre to enhance Rahul Gandhi’s security cover – he as Z+ security at present — as many security breaches were noticed along the yatra route.

The Centre had in reply said that Rahul Gandhi had himself had breached his security cover over 100 times since 2020.