Rahul’s disqualification: Congress plans satyagraha across nation on Sunday

The Congress protest will be held in front of Gandhi statues in all states and district headquarters from 10 am to 5 pm

The Congress will hold a seven-hour satyagraha in all states and district headquarters on Sunday (March 26) to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case and subsequent disqualification as an MP from the Lok Sabha.

The protest will be held in front of Gandhi statues from 10 am to 5 pm. In Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will stage the satyagraha at Raj Ghat.

Watch: “My name is not Savarkar, won’t apologise” | Rahul Gandhi Press Conference

The party feels that Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and disqualification, which it has alleged was done in reaction to his consistently questioning the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani, pose a serious threat to the world’s largest democracy.

Advertisement

“Rahul not alone”

The Congress has said Gandhi is not alone and millions of party workers and people cutting across political affiliations will join him in this fight for truth and justice.

Therefore, all Pradesh Congress Committees have been asked to organise the satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues in all state and district headquarters.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification political vendetta: Congress

The top Congress leadership went into a huddle once again at the party headquarters in the national capital on Saturday with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretaries KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

(With agency inputs)