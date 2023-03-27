Rahul asked to vacate his residence; Congress says not surprised

Incidentally, while speaking at the 85th Plenary Session of the Congress party in Raipur last month, Rahul said “he is yet to have a house though he is 52 years old”

The former Congress chief, while speaking about his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had told party members at the plenary how after Indira Gandhi lost the 1977 general elections, “there was a strange situation” in the government accommodation that he then lived in along with his parents and grandmother.

“I went to mom [Sonia Gandhi] and asked what happened and she told me we may have to leave this house… I was very young, I used to think this house we lived in was ours but my mother told me it is not; it is the government’s,” he said then.

Rahul added, “I am 52 years old now and I still don’t have a home. Our family home was in Allahabad but it is no longer ours. I stay at 12 Tughlaq Lane in Delhi but that is not home to me.”

Rahul had talked about how this sense of not having a home had helped him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said he had asked his office staff to ensure that anyone who comes to meet him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “rich, poor, homeless should feel that they have come home… I told them that through the course of the yatra, the route and road of the yatra is our home and the doors of this home must always remain open so that anyone who comes to participate in the yatra must feel they are coming home. This was a small idea I had but it came from what I feel about having a home.”