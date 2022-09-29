R Venkataramani appointed new Advocate General of India

The President has appointed senior Advocate R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General for India for a period of three years.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate, as Attorney General of India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office,” a statement from the law ministry read.

He will succeed KK Venugopal, whose term is set to end on September 30, after a period of five years and an additional three month-extension.

Venkataramani’s appointment came after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was offered the post of Advocate General, declined the role.

Rohatgi had been the attorney general earlier between June 2014 and June 2017, and was succeeded by KK Venugopal.