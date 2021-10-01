‘Punjab-like’ crisis brewing in Chhattisgarh? What Cong leader says

When the high command sits and takes a call, we will all have to abide by it collectively, he said.

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo on Friday trashed rumours of a “Punjab-like” crisis in the state, as his Congress party made news for internal turmoil in its state units. Deo also expressed confidence in the decisions of the party high command, the Gandhi family.

Chhattisgarh has been seeing a power-sharing tussle between chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deo himself for the last two-and-a-half years.

“Any decision taken in the trust of each other shouldn’t be discussed in public. These are matters which are before the high command. My understanding is that Congress has 70 MLAs in a 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly. All of these 70 MLAs will do whatever the high command decides. One way or the other. I don’t see any situation like Amarinderii arising here in Chhattisgarh,” Deo said, according to a report in CNN-News18.

Advertisement

Veteran Congressman Amarinder Singh recently stepped down as Punjab CM, amid a bitter power tussle with other state leaders, and is speculated to quit the party too. But amid turmoil in Chhattisgarh, Deo is confident “the matter will be resolved soon”.

Also read: Sidhu’s mutiny & Captain’s rendezvous with Shah: Congress woes in full spate

Amid rumours of change in the state leadership, it was reported that on Thursday night, one minister and two MLAs from Baghel’s camp, along with 17 MLAs, reached Delhi with a letter of support from 57 legislators.

On this, Baghel asked: “Can’t legislators go anywhere? Every step should not be seen as political.”

He added: “Definitely, pressure will be built by the MLAs visiting Delhi. I have never gone to meet the leadership with a group. Not to say that there won’t be people sympathising with me individually, but this is not a matter of individuals but of the party. When the high command sits and takes a call, we will all have to abide by it collectively.”

Also read: UP election: BJP could deny tickets to more than 100 sitting MLAs