Punjab CM Mann to meet Amit Shah to discuss Ajnala incident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the recent incident in Ajnala which witnessed face-off between police and the aides of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

The development comes hours after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed Punjab Police to submit a detailed report on the Ajnala incident. Talking about the situation in Punjab, Mann said the government is committed to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state. “However, there are some people who get funds from abroad to disturb peace, sometimes via drones in Punjab. We will not let anyone spoil the peaceful atmosphere of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday pointed to ‘law and order being a state subject’, when questioned over why the Centre is yet to intervene in Punjab, where a recent clash between police and Khalistan supporters has fuelled concerns over a possible revival of terrorism in the state.

“What is the state doing? Law and order comes under (chief minister) Bhagwant Mann…what is he doing? Law and order is not a central subject…it’s a state subject,” said Captain, who has repeatedly warned about resurrection of Khalistan movement with AAP ruling the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Captain also slammed Mann for failing to maintain law and order in Punjab. “Despite this (law and order being state subject), I’m saying that if they (Punjab government) cannot maintain peace, then the Government of India will have to step in. More and more drones are being sent (from Pakistan)…one was shot down today itself,” said the former Armyman who left the Congress in 2021 and joined BJP last year.

Earlier, the supporters of the Khalistani group Waris Punjab De had stormed the Ajnala police station carrying guns and swords, seeking the release of Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Amritpal Singh.

They asked the Punjab Police to cancel the FIR registered against Amritpal Singh and his supporters and also threatened to continue their protest for an indefinite period. It took the police assurance to release Toofan to bring the situation under control in Ajnala.