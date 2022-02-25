Proceed towards Romanian, Hungarian borders: Indian embassy tells citizens in Ukraine

In a fresh advisory, the embassy has said that alternate evacuation routes are being established through the checkpoints of Chop-Zahony, Hungarian border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi and asked Indians closer to these places to depart first

In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine has asked Indians, especially students living close to the Romania and Hungarian borders to assemble at select checkpoints for evacuation.

Asking Indian nationals to stay “strong, safe and alert,” the advisory says alternate evacuation routes are being established through the checkpoints of Chop-Zahony, Hungarian border near Uzhhorod and Porubne-Siret Romanian border near Chernivtsi. It asks Indian citizens living close to these borders to “depart first in an organised manner, in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs to actualise this option.”

“Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch with the Helpline Numbers set up at respective checkpoints for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established,” it advisory says.

It advises students to stay in touch with student contractors for orderly movement.

“Carry passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses, and other essentials. COVID-19 double vaccination certificate, if available,” the advisory says.

It also instructs Indians to get print outs of the Indian flag and paste it prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling.

Reports have said that while India is dispatching two Air India flights on Saturday to airlift its citizens from Ukraine via Romanian capital Bucharest, Indian evacuation teams have already reached the Romanian borders, a 12-km drive from Ukraine’s Kyiv.

On Thursday, hours after Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine, several Indian took refuge in the premises of the Indian embassy in Kyiv. Amid reports of shelling, the Indian embassy on Thursday asked stranded citizens to take refuge in the nearest bomb shelter or bunkers.

The Ministry of External Affairs which is on its toes coordinating the evacuation of almost 18,000 Indians stranded in the war-torn country, has set up a 24X7 control room to help Indians and follow up the evacuation process.