Probe on after Congress’ YouTube channel gets deleted

The Congress on Wednesday (August 24) said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage caused it.

“Our YouTube channel, Indian National Congress has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

“We are investigating what caused this, a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” it said.

