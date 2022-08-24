Probe on after Congress’ YouTube channel gets deleted

The Congress on Wednesday (August 24) said its YouTube channel has been deleted and it is investigating whether a technical glitch or sabotage caused it.
Also Read: Congress plans ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra, but not without controversies
“Our YouTube channel, Indian National Congress has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.
Hi,
Our YouTube channel – 'Indian National Congress' has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams.
We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage.
Hope to be back soon.
Team
INC Social Media
— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2022
“We are investigating what caused this, a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” it said.
(With inputs from agencies)