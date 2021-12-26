Priyanka has message for Yogi as thousands join Congress marathon

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday shared clippings of a marathon organised by the party in Jhansi attended by thousands of women.

The marathon was part of the Congress’ latest campaign, ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ [I’m A Girl, I Can Fight], focusing on women and women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh where assembly election is due next year.

Sharing the clippings, Gandhi wrote that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, did not give permission for a similar marathon in Lucknow.

She said that girls from Jhansi have sent the message that they will not tolerate such moves by the state government.

“Yogi Adityanath sir, you talk about anti-women stuff like controlling them. Hence, you did not allow the womens’ marathon in Lucknow. Girls of Jhansi have sent you a message that they will not tolerate. They will fight for their rights. If you can hold rallies, girls can run.”

Gandhi has launched a vigorous campaign targeting women voters, who comprise half the state’s electorate, rolled out a specific manifesto with a bunch of promises on December 8.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, she said, “Women empowerment is possible only when women get equal rights and get respect. The Congress is committed to giving equal rights and respect to women power.”

“We will make education accessible to daughters by giving them smartphones and electronic scooters on an educational basis. The Congress will fulfill the promise made to daughters. The Congress will make the education of daughters accessible.”