Privilege motion against Rahul after blistering attack at Modi govt over Adani issue

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved the privilege motion against the Congress MP for 'using certain unverified, incriminatory, and defamatory statements against PM Modi' in the Lok Sabha without giving advance notice

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has moved a privilege motion against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for “using certain unverified, incriminatory, and defamatory statements against PM Modi” in the Lok Sabha without giving advance notice, reported ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi… has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements. As such, he has made a statement which amounts to misleading of the House in the absence of any documentary evidence,” Dubey wrote in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey gives privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for using "certain unverified, incriminatory & defamatory statements against PM Modi" in Lok Sabha. (File Pics) pic.twitter.com/aBsFmEHPvg — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

“This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members, besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to please take immediate action against Shri Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of House,” he added.

While participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, a Rahul on Tuesday (February 7) led a blistering opposition attack over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

He asked how much money Adani had given to the BJP in the last 20 years, including through electoral bonds.

The Congress leader’s remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level “wild allegations” and to furnish proof of his claims.

