‘What’s wrong with having PM’s pic on COVID certificate’: Kerala HC asks petitioner

A Kottayam resident had argued that the presence of Prime Minister’s photograph on his COVID-19 vaccination certificate was a violation of his fundamental right

The Kerala High Court asked the petitioner who has objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on COVID vaccination certificate that why is he against doing so.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan said: “He is our Prime Minister and not the Prime Minister of US. Modi came to power with people’s mandate and not through any shortcuts.”

The petitioner, Peter Mayaliparambil, a resident of Kottayam, had filed a petition in the High Court stating that the presence of Prime Minister’s photograph on his COVID-19 vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

On learning that the petitioner is working for the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership, the judge asked: “Why, you are working with an institution named after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Why are you not taking a stand to remove the name of Nehru from that institution? Modi is our Prime Minister. You may have political differences. But, I can’t understand what is the problem with Prime Minister’s photo in the certificate?” the judge asked the petitioner.

The petitioner had argued in his plea that PM Modi’s photograph wasn’t required because no other country head had done so and it had no relevance in a vaccination certificate.

“The government messaging and campaigns, especially when it uses government funds, should not personify any leader of the political party. This affects the petitioner’s independent choice of voting, which has been recognised as the essence of the electoral system in People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs Union of India,” the petitioner argued.

The court orally replied: “They may not be proud of their Prime Minister. But we are proud of our Prime Minister. Because he became PM through people’s mandate.”

When the court asked the petitioner if he closes his eyes when Prime Minister’s visuals appear on television, he replied saying: “I can close my eyes while watching TV. But my certificate is my private space.”

The High Court asked the petitioner why he seemed to be ashamed of the Prime Minister who was elected to office by the citizens of the country. “Why are you ashamed of your Prime Minister? 100 crore people don’t seem to have an issue with this so why do you? I am just trying to understand,” Justice Kunhikrishnan remarked orally.