President Murmu: Self-confidence of every Indian peaked during Modi’s rule

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said Amrit Kaal, described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India’s independence, is the time to build an India which is 'aatmanirbhar'

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (January 31) urged people to put in their best to build in the next 25 years a developed India connected to its past glory and containing every golden chapter of modernity.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began, Murmu said Amrit Kaal, described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India’s independence, is the time to build an India which is aatmanirbhar (self reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations.

Also read: India to be fastest growing economy at 6.1% despite slowdown: IMF

“It will be an India with no poverty and a prosperous middle class and whose youth and women are at the vanguard of guiding the nation,” the President said, amid frequent thumping of desks by lawmakers at the Central Hall of Parliament.

Advertisement

“Under the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the country has seen many positive changes, she said,” adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it looks at India.

“While India used to depend on others to solve its problems, it is now working to solve global problems,” Murmu, India’s first tribal president, said.

“People have been given basic amenities missing for decades and modern infrastructure that society long aspired for is being built across the country,” she said while citing the expansion of digital network and the crackdown on corruption during the Modi government’s tenure.

“India now has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive and which works to fulfil big dreams. It has a government which respects honesty and works to solve the poor’s problems and empower them permanently,” she said.

Earlier in the morning, the president reached Parliament House in a ceremonial procession.

Also read: World has its eyes on India’s budget: Modi

Her cavalcade drove down Raisina Hills along with the horse-mounted Presidents Bodyguards. She was received by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.