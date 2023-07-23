Presence of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ in ‘Oppenheimer’ sex scene sparks outrage

Many have found the scene in which Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) reads the 'Bhagavad Gita' while having sex difficult to accept

Oppenheimer may be earning rave reviews and drawing audiences to theatres across the country, but one scene has ruffled some feathers among Indian viewers. Many have found the scene in which Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) — the man behind the first atomic bomb — reads the Bhagavad Gita while having sex difficult to accept.

Advertisement

The Save Culture Save India Foundation has released a press statement in this context. “A scene in the movie shows a woman make a man read Bhagwad Geeta aloud while getting over him and doing sexual intercourse… This should be investigated by I&B Ministry on an urgent basis and those involved should be severely punished,” reads the statement.

Oppenheimer is the first Christopher Nolan film in 20 years to have got an R-rating for nudity and sexuality. The acclaimed director felt the scene was significant to accurately portray Oppenheimer’s life and his passionate relationship with Jean Tatlock (played by Florence Pugh).

Significance of Gita for Oppenheimer

The Bhagavad Gita does not appear only in the sex scene though. The fact that Oppenheimer had a fascination with Sanskrit and ancient Hindu texts, including the Bhagavad Gita, is historically accurate. He considered the Gita philosophical, but never called himself a Hindu.

Also read: Oppenheimer review: Breathtaking visuals, enigmatic Murphy make for a flawed yet thrilling fare

The Gita plays an even more significant role when the physicist sees the power of the bomb he helped create. “Now I am become Death, destroyer of worlds,” he says, quoting from the Gita. This is also historically accurate, and stated by Oppenheimer in real life that it was this Gita quote that came to his mind when he first saw the atomic bomb explode.

However, some viewers have argued that despite Oppenheimer’s fascination with Gita, the sex scene was neither historically accurate nor necessary. Others have defended the scene, saying the characters regard the text only as “Sanskrit” and not a quote from a holy book.

The censor board reportedly agreed to release Oppenheimer with a U/A rating after the studio shortened some of the sex scenes. Some viewers have expressed surprise that even though Oppenheimer released in India with the sex scene blurred, the Gita reference remained.

(With agency inputs)