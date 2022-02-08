Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, Mahabharat’s Bheem, dies at 74

Sobti, who has won gold medals for India at Asian Games, died of cardiac arrest late on Monday evening

Actor-athlete Praveen Kumar Sobti, best known for playing Bheem in BR Chopra’s popular TV series Mahabharat and for winning Asian Games gold medals, died following a cardiac arrest late on Monday evening. He was 74.

The actor breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi.

“He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10:30 pm following a cardiac arrest,” a relative of Praveen told PTI.

Sobti was 20 when he joined the Border Security Force (BSF), where he was first noticed for his athletic skills. After that, he represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in hammer throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games. Sobti represented India in the 1968 and 1972 Olympics.

Advertisement

The athlete gained further popularity after he began his acting career and featured as Bheem in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, which ran from 1988 to 1990. As an actor, Sobti featured in supporting parts in close to 50 movies like Yudh, Adhikar, Hukumat, Shahenshah, Ghayal and Aaj Ka Arjun.

Praveen Kumar Sobti’s first film role was in the 1981 movie Raksha, where he played a James Bond-style henchman. He also played the character of Sabu in the TV adaptation of Chacha Chaudhary.

Sobti entered politics in 2013, when he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest the Delhi Assembly elections. However, he lost to BJP’s Mahender Nagpal. After that, he joined the BJP in 2014. He is survived by wife, daughter, two younger brothers and a sister.

Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Sh Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze).#JaiHind#RIP pic.twitter.com/NPsqCjhou7 — BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2022

“Director General & All Ranks of BSF condole the untimely demise of Praveen Kumar Sobti, former Deputy Commandant, Arjuna Awardee, two-time Olympian (1968 Mexico Games and 1972 Munich Games) & four-time Asian Games medallist (2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze),” the BSF paid a tribute to Sobti on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)