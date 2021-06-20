Popular Odia singer Tapu Mishra dies of post-COVID complications

The 36-year-old singer, who had lend her voice to over 150 movies, passed away on June 19.

Tapu Mishra, famed Odia singer, died due to post-COVID complications while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, family sources said on June 20. She was 36.

The singer breathed her last on the night of June 19. She was put on ventilator support two days ago after her oxygen level dropped to 45. Her lungs also suffered extensive damages. Hospital sources said she was admitted on May 19.

Her father also succumbed to COVID-19 on May 10.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Culture sanctioned ₹1,00,000 for her treatment from the Artiste Welfare Fund as her family members planned to shift her to Kolkata for an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment, according to sources.

The Odia film industry, or Ollywood, also started raising funds to treat Mishra.

Debuting in Odia film Kulanandan, Mishra had lent her melodious voice in over 150 movies. She had also sung many bhajans during her career that spanned over two decades.

Condolences poured in from different quarters as soon as the news of her death spread across the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “Saddened to know about the passing away of popular Odia singer Tapu Mishra. Her memories as a singer will always be remembered in Odia music world. Heartfelt condolence to her family and friends.”