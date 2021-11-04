Aryan Khan case: Pooja Dadlani’s car spotted in CCTV footage

Cops get more evidence to prove meeting between SRK’s manager Dadlani, D’Souza and Gosavi did happen on Oct 3, a day after the cruise raid

A CCTV footage confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani drove to Lower Parel where she allegedly handed over Rs 50 lakh to Kiran Gosavi’s bodyguard Prabhakar Sail.

The Mumbai Police have handed over the footage to the special investigation unit (SIT) which is looking into the charges of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case, involving Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan, reports India Today.

Sanville Adrian D’Souza – the middleman who ‘brokered’ a deal to get Shah Rukh Khan’s son out of the drugs-on-cruise case – told the Bombay High Court in his anticipatory bail plea that Gosavi, who is an NCB witness in the case against Aryan, asked Dadlani for money against the promise that Aryan Khan will not be arrested.

D’Souza’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by Bombay High Court on Wednesday (November 3).

D’Souza said in his bail plea that he did arrange a meeting between Dadlani and Gosavi in Lower Parel on October 3, a day after NCB took Aryan into custody. Sail also confirmed to the investigators that such a meeting did happen on October 3.

The CCTV footage shows Dadlani’s blue Mercedes at the place in Lower Parel pointed out by Prabhakar Sail. Dadlani, D’Souza and Gosavi had met at that place, Sail said. The video also shows two Innovas, belonging to Gosavi and D’Souza. It shows a woman coming out of the Mercedes and speaking with Gosavi. After that they all left in their own vehicles.

According to a India Today report, Sail told SIT that after the meeting in Lower Parel, he dropped Gosavi at his Vashi house. Sail said that Gosavi asked him to pick up money from a place in Tardeo. A person arrived in the car and gave Sail two bags, which he took to D’Souza at Trident hotel. D’Souza counted the money and said it was only Rs 38 lakh.

D’Souza, who is wanted by the Mumbai police for questioning, told a TV channel that he collected Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani but returned it later after he came to know that Gosavi was a fraud. D’Souza claims that Gosavi told him that he was under pressure from a man whose number was saved as SW (Sameer Wankhede) on his phone. D’Souza checked the number on Truecaller app, but found out it belonged to none other than Sail.

Gosavi has already been arrested by Pune police in several cheating cases. The SIT may also book him soon.

The SIT is investigating if Gosavi posed as an NCB officer during the meeting with Dadlani. The investigators are also likely to call Dadlani to record her statement.