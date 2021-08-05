Poll strategist Prashant Kishore quits as principal advisor to Punjab CM

Kishor is expected to play a bigger roll in the 2024 General Elections by either being an advisor to Congress or a member of the party

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday (August 5) resigned as the principal advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Kishor said he did not want to ‘be involved’ in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

“As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active public life, I will not be able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility,” Kishor wrote in the letter.

Kishor was appointed the principal advisor by Captain Amrinder Singh in March this year. This was the time when Kishor was managing the West Bengal elections for Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. He was one of the key strategists behind Captain Singh’s win in the 2017 elections, and therefore the Punjab CM was looking forward to his help to win the upcoming Assembly elections as well.

Kishor’s move comes amid speculations that he is going to join the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after he met with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi last month. He may play a bigger roll in the 2024 General Elections, by either being an advisor to the Grand Old Party or by becoming a full-time member of the party. Kishor also met with Mamata Banerjee when she was on her maiden trip to Delhi after her victory in the Assembly elections.