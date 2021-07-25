Police investigating Raj Kundra’s links to 3-4 other porn apps: Official

After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, police believe the businessman set up a few other apps

Mumbai Police are investigating whether businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, who was arrested last week in a porn racket case, has links to three to four other apps that streamed pornographic content.

Kundra is suspected of having ties to the pornographic app ‘Hotshots’ through his company, Viaan Industries. “After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it,” a police official said on Sunday.

After the arrest of Kundra and the IT head of his company, the police recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty, who told officers that the apps contained erotic content, not pornography.

The businessman is in police custody till July 27. He was arrested following a complaint about pornographic content being shown via Hotshots.

Officials have seized more than 4TB of adult video clips and photos from Kundra, as per a statement given by the police in court. The police also found records of suspicious financial transactions between Kundra’s Yes Bank account and an account in the United Bank of Africa. They also suspect the money raised from the pornographic content was used for online betting.

Viaan Industries had a tie-up with London-based company, Kenrin, which owns Hotshots app, a police officer said earlier.

“Though the company was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra’s Viaan Industries,” Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), told a press briefing last week.

Kenrin is owned by the brother-in-law of Raj Kundra, he said. The police claim to have gathered evidence establishing links between the two business entities, the officer said.