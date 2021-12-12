The account of PM Modi, who has more than 73.4 million followers, has now been restored and the tweets have been deleted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was “very briefly compromised” with a malicious tweet on bitcoin and was restored on Sunday (December 12) morning.

The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021

The account of Modi, who has more than 73.4 million followers, has now been restored and the tweets have been deleted.