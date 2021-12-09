PM Modi to pay last respects to General Rawat in Delhi tonight

The mortal remains of CDS and other Armed Forces personnel is expected to reach Delhi around 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his last respects to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the 11 other personnel who had lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, at around 9 pm on Thursday (December 9) in the Palam technical area.

He will be accompanied by defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and services chiefs. Some of the family members of the army personnel who had been killed in the crash are also expected to be present.

The mortal remains of CDS and other armed Forces personnel is expected to reach Delhi around 8 pm today. The bodies of General Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder, which were retrieved from the crash site, have been positively identified.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him about the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel. The President is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.

Official sources said Singh apprised President Kovind about the accident as well as the situation arising out of it.

On December 9, Singh had informed the Parliament that inquiry has begun into the helicopter crash that killed General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, and that their bodies will be brought to the national capital in the evening.

The last rites will be held in Delhi on Friday with military honours.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the helicopter, including CDS Rawat and his wife, died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.