PM Modi to leave for Japan to attend Shinzo Abe’s funeral

The funeral will take place on Tuesday (September 27) and is expected to be attended by representatives from around hundred countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Tokyo later on Monday (September 26) to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday (September 27) and is expected to be attended by representatives from around hundred countries.

Also Read: Modi to attend state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the duration of Modi’s visit from the time of his departure from Delhi will be around 12 to 16 hours.

Advertisement

Kwatra said Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and also meet Abe’s wife.

Also Read: Article 9, military posturing: Shinzo Abe leaves behind unfinished business

Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech three months back. Modi’s visit to Japan will be an opportunity to honour former prime minister Abe, Kwatra said.

(With inputs from agencies)