Here is Modi’s US itinerary: To meet Biden, Apple CEO and Kamala Harris

Leaders of the two most influential democracies are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will have in-person talks in Washington on September 24, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday (September 21). Both leaders are expected to deliberate on ways to bolster bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security during the one on one meeting on Friday.

Shringla told media persons that the bilateral talks between the two countries are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues. The developments in Afghanistan are also likely to come up during the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Besides holding bilateral talks with the US leaders, the Indian PM will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington on September 24, that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.

“In Washington, Modi will also meet a number of top executives of major American companies,” Shringla said. Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the executives who is expected to attend the event.

Replying to a question on the recent security partnership among the US, Australia and the UK, and its possible impact on Quad, Shringla said that the two groups are ‘not similar in nature’.

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.

The US is hosting the in-person summit of the leaders of Quad to boost practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as to send a strong signal about Washington’s commitment to the grouping.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending an apparent message to China.

Shringla said that the leaders will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change and education.

The summit is expected to provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among the leaders, anchored in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

After concluding his engagements in Washington, Modi will travel to New York to attend the UN General Assembly on September 25. He is scheduled to address the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

Modi will also hold bilateral discussions with representatives from other countries, including Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison.

PM Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday (September 22) and will return on Sunday (September 27).

The Prime Minister’s delegation will include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Shringla, among others.

India and the US held a series of meetings as part of preparations for Modi’s visit. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a two-day visit to India in July. Before that, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin had paid a three-day visit to New Delhi in March.

(With inputs from Agencies)